UNIUM Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $506.77 million and approximately $99,168.61 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $35.44 or 0.00126577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 33.54989207 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $102,908.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.