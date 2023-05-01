Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given Maintains Rating at 888

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 275,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

