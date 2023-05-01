Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 28330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Univest Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $588.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.