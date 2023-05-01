UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $582,849.80

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $582,849.80 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00012626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00307122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,486,590 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,487,371.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.59615185 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $572,180.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.