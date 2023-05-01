USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $134,500.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $66.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $77.58.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.