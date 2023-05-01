USDX [Kava] 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $83.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,566.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00410362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00116529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

