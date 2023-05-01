Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $58.60. Valaris shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 33,532 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.