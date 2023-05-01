Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,859 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 396.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 105,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,757 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,948,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. 6,141,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,612. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

