Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $183,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.34. 303,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,557. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

