Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.03. 63,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,926. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average is $190.03.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

