Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.99 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. 1,786,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

