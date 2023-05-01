Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.22 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-$0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

VRNS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $23.23. 1,786,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,483. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $44.10.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

