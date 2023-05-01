Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
