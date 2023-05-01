Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $29.11 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $29,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

