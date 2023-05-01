Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

