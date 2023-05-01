Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 5,787 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

