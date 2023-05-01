Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 6,250 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -449.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.