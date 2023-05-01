Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4,097.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 290,072 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 692,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

Amdocs stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.