Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 4,461 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $46,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

