Venus BUSD Market Cap Hits $59.39 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.39 million and $107.26 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02204596 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,147,458.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

