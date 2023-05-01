Verge (XVG) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.86 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,022.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00308413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00547194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00068250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00416595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,131,075 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

