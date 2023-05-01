Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.00. 1,451,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,053. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $346.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

