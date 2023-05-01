Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.01. 739,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

