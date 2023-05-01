Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.01. The company had a trading volume of 739,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34. The company has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

