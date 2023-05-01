Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 217,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 74,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.86.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

