Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

