Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.18. 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,700,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

