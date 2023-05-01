Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 135 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,837. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.