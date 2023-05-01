Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,684,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,182 shares during the period. NU comprises 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

NYSE NU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,660,250. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

