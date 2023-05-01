Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $128.26. 684,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

