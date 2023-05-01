Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,011. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

