Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.42. 1,111,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,453. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

