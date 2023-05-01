Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.