Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 13,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,662. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

