Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.27 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $91.27 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00011766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,203.83 or 0.99984101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.36446586 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,156,152.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

