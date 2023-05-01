W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $74.18. 82,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,126. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.