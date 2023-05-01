Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $8.90. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waldencast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.