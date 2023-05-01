Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $8.90. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 173 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.