Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.01. 439,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.