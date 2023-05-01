Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Cut by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.26. The company has a market cap of $407.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

