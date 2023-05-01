Wanchain Price Reaches $0.24 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and $924,841.49 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00059629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,473,636 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

