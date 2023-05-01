Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $46.04 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $851,676.28 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,473,634 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.