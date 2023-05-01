Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 6% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.16. 412,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,104,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

