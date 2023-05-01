Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,200 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,610. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

