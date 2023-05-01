Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 169,754.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,800,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.40. 147,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

