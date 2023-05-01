Washburn Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.60. 232,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,540. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

