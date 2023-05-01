Washburn Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. 115,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

