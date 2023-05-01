WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $177.19 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,697,005,536 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,696,665,026.7168455 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06815797 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,120,530.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

