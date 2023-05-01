Waycross Investment Management Co Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Boise Cascade accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

