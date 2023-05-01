Waycross Investment Management Co Acquires Shares of 11,509 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,779. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

