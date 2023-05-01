Waycross Investment Management Co Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Jabil makes up approximately 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,082. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $1,897,981. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

